Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.72.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,207.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

