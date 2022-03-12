Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 641,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. Insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

