Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.18.

Parkland stock opened at C$33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

