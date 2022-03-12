Patrick Wagner Sells 21,673 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRO stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 117,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

