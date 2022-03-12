Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

