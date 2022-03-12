Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYMX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.93 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

