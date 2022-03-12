Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 335.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.