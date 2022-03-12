Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 23,017 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

