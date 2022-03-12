Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $179.26 and a 1 year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.