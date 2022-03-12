Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 945,664 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 945,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

