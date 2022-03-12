Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,810,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 44,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 197,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

