Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Markel by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,301.66 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,103.38 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,251.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.