Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,739. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

