Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFBX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

