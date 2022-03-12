Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. 146,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 97,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peraso, Inc offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

