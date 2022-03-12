Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 521,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,109. The company has a market capitalization of $737.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

