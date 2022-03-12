Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

