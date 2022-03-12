Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,689 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,980,000 after buying an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

