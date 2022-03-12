Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €228.25 ($248.10).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($289.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RI traded down €1.15 ($1.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €177.55 ($192.99). 620,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($148.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €194.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.71.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

