PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.