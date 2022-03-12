Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.45. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$43.68 million and a P/E ratio of -136.11.
About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.