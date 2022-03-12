PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ISD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 86,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.