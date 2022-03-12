PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE ISD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 86,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
