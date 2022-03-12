Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $157.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $503,967.72 and $157.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,062.54 or 0.99919358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00247443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00136869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00263757 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00034527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,941,037 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

