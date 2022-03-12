Piper Sandler Trims ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price to $19.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

TDUP stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 90.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

