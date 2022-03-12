Pizza Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $319,195.56 and approximately $271.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007140 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00104229 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

