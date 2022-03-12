PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0408 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

