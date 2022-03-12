Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $23.02. Portillos shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 3,951 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

