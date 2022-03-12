Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.