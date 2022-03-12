PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

