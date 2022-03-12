Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.41

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.41 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.41.
About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)
Featured Articles
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.