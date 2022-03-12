Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of PBH opened at C$106.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$104.38 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

