Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$106.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$104.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

