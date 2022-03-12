Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,577 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

