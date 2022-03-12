Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $340.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

