Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.48 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

