Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 491,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.