Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $311.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.41 and a 200-day moving average of $350.93. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.