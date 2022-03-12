Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,531. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

