Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,114.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,056. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

