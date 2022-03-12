Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.30. 310,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.