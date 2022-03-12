Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

