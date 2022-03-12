Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

