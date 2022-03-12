Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 14,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Promotora de Informaciones alerts:

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.