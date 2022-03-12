ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

