ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

