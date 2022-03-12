Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of PB opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PB. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

