Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$3.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, including the Black Oak Mine, the Soulsby Mine, the Dead Horse Mine, the New Albany Mine, the Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Featured Stories

