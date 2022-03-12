ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 197.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

