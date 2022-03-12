ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

