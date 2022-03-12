Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
