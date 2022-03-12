Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 303,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 198,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

