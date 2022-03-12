Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

